Norfolk scams: Fake Hermes texts and rogue tree surgeons

Scams have included texts pretending to be Hermes and rogue tree surgeons. - Credit: PA

Norfolk's fraudsters are always looking to scam people out of their hard earned cash, from texts pretending to be delivery giant Hermes to rogue tree surgeons here are some of the latest tricks to look out for.

Rogue tree surgeons

Trading standards is warning people in Norfolk after someone who lives on the Dussindale Estate in Thorpe St Andrew alerted them to rogue traders knocking on doors claiming to be tree surgeons.

The report was of two men in a van cutting people's trees or in one case, stripping the tree completely of all branches.

Once the tree was stripped of all the branches, the workmen cut the biggest branches on the van, threw a ladder on top and left quickly.

Trading standards says there may be a couple of groups, as another van towing a shredder stopped to speak to the two males prior to both groups leaving.

Also, as part of the crew there was a woman walking round the looking at the houses and gardens prior to the van arriving at the start of door knocking.

The report stated that callers had none of the usual PPE that a tree surgeon would normally wear, with no normal contact details expected of a tree surgeon on their van, just a sign stating, 'shredded bark for sale'.

Norfolk County Council advice is to act with caution, warning people not to be fooled by appearances such as people in high visibility vests or carrying official looking clip boards.

It said to always ask for identification or ask them to push their card through the letterbox and reminded people they did not have to open their doors to anyone.

Callers will often start with a heavily rehearsed introduction in an attempt to initially confuse you into believing that the job needs to be done right now.

If you are uncomfortable, ask them to leave. If they don’t and you feel threatened or pressured, call the police.

Unauthorised bank transactions





Trading standard are reminding people to check transactions and thoroughly inspect their bank statements for any unusual entries however small.

It comes after a report from someone in Norfolk after they were notified by their bank that an online business claiming to offer ‘online identity protection’ had attempted to take £29.99 from their bank account.

The person was unaware of the business and had not given them authorisation to withdraw funds from their account.

Scammers were not successful however, after the bank intervened and notified the person of the possible fraud.

When checking accounts trading standards says you should speak to your bank or account provider if you see anything suspicious.

If you have found an unauthorised payment which you believe to be a scam you can report it via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133.

Fake Hermes texts

Norfolk trading standards has seen a variety of texts from scammers pretending to be Hermes.

In these texts, the message states the recipient needs to ‘book a redelivery’ for a missed parcel or says “sorry our driver couldn’t deliver” with a link which leads to a bogus website.

The site then attempts to gather personal information and requires payment details for the redelivery.

Trading standards says these texts have been sent by criminals who have created the fake website to look like the Hermes website, with the same branding, layout, and font choices.

Their advice is not to click the link and to report it by forwarding the text message, including the phone number or company name, to 7726.

If you think you have provided scammers with your financial details you should contact your bank immediately.

Scam callers claiming people are 'non-vaccinated'

A scam caller pretending to be an NHS Vaccination Hub has been falsely telling people they are unvaccinated.

Trading standards issued a warning after the callers attempted to gather personal details from people in Norfolk.

People are being urged to be on their guard for calls from an 0300 number which claim the recipient is 'non-vaccinated'.

Those who receive the call are urged to hang up and not give any information over the phone.