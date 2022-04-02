Norfolk scams: Fraudsters pose as firefighters and fake Post Office texts

Scammers have been pretending to be firefighters in an attempt to defraud people of money. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Scammers in Norfolk are always looking to defraud people of their hard-earned cash.

From pretending to be the fire brigade to sending fake texts purporting to be from the Post Office, here are the latest scams to look out for.

Texts claiming to be from the Post Office

Norfolk Trading Standards is warning people about text messages claiming to be from the Post Office.

The text which appears to be from 'PostOffice' reads: "We didn't catch you yesterday. Please go to: https://delivery.status-(XX)(dot)com to get a new slot."

Trading Standards says the texts link to fake websites using official logos and branding of trusted organisations to trick recipients into taking action without checking first.

Anyone who has received the message is urged to report it via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.

Calls from fake firefighters

People are also being warned about telephone scammers pretending to be members of the fire service after someone was targeted in the county.

However the would-be victim was aware of this scam and ended the call before reporting the incident to Norfolk Trading Standards.

Anyone who receives a call purporting to be from the fire service asking for money or personal details should hang up and report the scam via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.

Counterfeit Wonka bars

The FSA and Norfolk Trading Standards have issued a warning over fake Wonka bars which could be unsafe to eat or contain allergic ingredients.

Any Wonka-branded chocolate which does not feature the official ‘Ferrero’ or ‘Ferrara Candy Company’ trademarks on the label is likely to be counterfeit and there is no way to know if it is safe to eat.

For more information on this scam click here.

Copycat government website

A Norfolk person who mistakenly applied for a driving license renewal using a copycat DVLA website was charged £80 for the renewal and did not receive a new license.

Following the report, Trading Standards is reminding residents to be aware of copycat websites when looking to access official sites to apply or make payments for services.

Investment and crypto scams

Norfolk Trading Standards have been receiving reports of people falling victim to online investment scams, including fake cryptocurrency exchanges.

Losses to these scams have ranged from a few hundred to several thousand pounds.

Bitcoin is the most famous cryptocurrency, but there are more than 1,500 cryptocurrencies including other well-known ones such as Ethereum and Litecoin.

Cryptocurrencies only exist online and are not controlled by a bank, treasury or country meaning you can’t get physical notes or coins from the bank.

Trading Standards advice is for people to make sure they understand a cryptocurrency or investment before transferring any money.

Anyone who thinks they have fallen victim to this scam is urged to report it via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133.