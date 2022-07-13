News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bogus bank security call tells Norfolk people they have been charged £1,300

Published: 6:22 PM July 13, 2022
Scammers pretending to be a bank security department have been telling Norfolk victims they have been charged £1,300.

Norfolk Trading Standards has received reports of scammers using a spoof caller ID to pretend they are calling from a local bank stating they have "detected two charges on your card, one of £300 to Amazon and a second of £1,000 to an international money transfer service".

The recorded message then goes on to say "these transactions may be fraudulent as you have never used these services before".

Recipients are then urged to "press 1 to allow the transactions or press 2 to speak to support staff".

Scammers then attempt to trick victims into giving them their personal information and money.

Trading Standards says people should not interact with the call in any way and hang up.

It said it was likely there are several variations of these calls stating different transactions, amounts and actions that can be taken.

Those who are concerned about the security of their bank account or credit card should contact their bank or service provider directly using their customer service number, which is printed on credit and debit cards or on recent statements.

Trading standards says people should never use details provided in a cold call.

To report instances of this scam people are urged to call the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.

