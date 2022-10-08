Warning as scammers claim to be from Citizens Advice

Scammers have been calling unsuspecting people in Norfolk and claiming to be from Citizens Advice.

Norfolk Trading Standards has issued the warning following a report by a person who lives in Norfolk who received a cold call from a person claiming to be from the organisation.

The cold caller is said to have asked the receiver several financial questions about debts.

Citizens Advice has advised that they do not cold call or authorise others to cold call on their behalf.

If people receive one of these calls, they have been urged to not give or confirm any personal information and hang up and report the call to via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.