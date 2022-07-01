News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Contact tracing scammers return as Covid rates rise

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 4:43 PM July 1, 2022
A Department of Health & Social Care handout photo of the NHS contact tracing app on a mobile phon

Scammers are pretending to be the NHS to defraud Norfolk people of their hard earned cash. - Credit: PA

As Covid rates rise across Norfolk, scammers have been pretending to be contact tracers in an attempt to steal personal details.

Norfolk Trading Standards are warning residents of text messages circulating in the county claiming ‘someone who came in contact with you tested positive or has shown symptoms for Covid-19’.

The message also contains a link to a website purporting to come from the NHS, which if followed goes to a bogus website which attempts to gather personal details.

It comes as it was revealed that Norfolk is in the early stages of a new wave of Covid-19 with one in 50 people currently estimated to be infected with the virus, according to the county's director of public health, Dr Louise Smith.

Trading Standards is asking people to report the scam to the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A cyclist who died after a crash on the A11 has been named locally as Cheryl Tye

Obituary | Updated

Woman in her 50s who died in A11 crash named locally

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The organisers of Wide Skies and Butterflies at the Raynham Estate

Norfolk Live News

Norfolk festival cancelled amid 'challenging year'

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Police incident in Angel Road Norwich

Norwich Live News

Roads closed as armed police and dog units swoop on Norwich home

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Catherine Relf-Pennington, the vicar of Wymondham Abbey Picture: Ian Burt

Vicar at heart of bitter church row resigns

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon