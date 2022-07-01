Contact tracing scammers return as Covid rates rise

Scammers are pretending to be the NHS to defraud Norfolk people of their hard earned cash. - Credit: PA

As Covid rates rise across Norfolk, scammers have been pretending to be contact tracers in an attempt to steal personal details.

Norfolk Trading Standards are warning residents of text messages circulating in the county claiming ‘someone who came in contact with you tested positive or has shown symptoms for Covid-19’.

The message also contains a link to a website purporting to come from the NHS, which if followed goes to a bogus website which attempts to gather personal details.

It comes as it was revealed that Norfolk is in the early stages of a new wave of Covid-19 with one in 50 people currently estimated to be infected with the virus, according to the county's director of public health, Dr Louise Smith.

Trading Standards is asking people to report the scam to the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133.