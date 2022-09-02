Scammers posing as couriers targeting people in Norfolk

People in Norfolk have been urged to use caution after fake parcel delivery texts containing links to fraudulent websites were sent in an attempt to gain personal information.

Norfolk Trading Standards has issued a warning after a report received from a consumer who received a text which stated: "Sorry we missed you. Simon attempted to deliver your package but no one was home. Reschedule with a name, delivery time and date here".

A fake address for a website was then given.

If people follow the link, it will take victims to a fraudulent website which will attempt to charge people a re-delivery fee.

Trading Standards said the texts have been sent by criminals who have created a scam website to look similar to couriers’ genuine websites, with the same branding, layout and font choices.

If the public receives these or similar texts, they are urged to not click on the link.

If people think they have provided scammers with financial details, they should contact their bank immediately.

Should someone believe they have received a fake text, they can report it to the National Cyber Security Centre by forwarding the text to 7726 or take a screenshot and send it to report@phishing.gov.uk.

Anyone who has received an email believed to be a scam can be reported to Norfolk County Council via its partners, the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on freephone 0808 223 1133.