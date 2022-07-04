News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Warning over scam messages pretending to be from friends and family

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 7:00 AM July 4, 2022
Using a mobile phone while driving

Scammers are pretending to be friends and family to steal cash - Credit: Archant

Norfolk folk are being warned over fake messages pretending to come from friends and family which aim to steal money.

Trading Standards is warning people to be aware of WhatsApp messages and emails where scammers attempt to impersonate other people who are known to their targets.

It comes after someone living in Norfolk reported receiving an email from a friend asking them to pay an invoice.

They then contacted the friend directly via another method and confirmed they had no knowledge of the email and had not sent it.

Norfolk Trading Standards has also received reports of residents getting WhatsApp messages which appear to be from family members asking to send money.

The messages often say the family member is in trouble and needs the money urgently.

Trading Standards advice is to always be suspicious if a request for money is involved in a message, and to contact the person who the message claims to be from via another known number or method.

Those who receive a scam message can report it via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.

