Warning after scam texts in Norfolk offering £400 off energy bills

Scammers have been continuing to tell people in Norfolk they can get a £400 reduction off energy bills.

Over the past few weeks, Norfolk Trading Standards has received a number of reports from those targeted saying they have received texts pretending to be from the government and energy regulator Ofcom.

But Trading Standards is reminding people they will not be contacted by either organisation and asked to share bank details.

An example of the messages being sent by scammers - Credit: Norfolk Trading Standards

Those who are eligible for the real discount have been reminded the government support payments which are being made available will be automatically applied to energy accounts.

Those who have fallen for a scam message should contact their bank immediately on a number they know to be correct, such as the one on the back of their bank card.

People can report scam text messages via the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.