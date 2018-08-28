Search

Norfolk’s police commissioner welcomes new law for those who assault emergency workers - but would have liked to have seen even tougher sentences

PUBLISHED: 13:50 13 November 2018

Police and Crime Commissioner Lorne Green. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

New legislation which comes into force that sees those who attack police officers, prison officers, firefighters and ambulance crews has today been welcomed by police chiefs.

People who assault emergency service workers can now face up to 12 months in jail following the introduction of new laws which follow the Assaults on Emergency Workers Bill.

Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Lorne Green, who had supported the campaign for a change, said: “While I welcome this new legislation, and hope the threat of a year’s jail term will change the behaviour of those who would inflict harm on our emergency workers, I would have liked to have seen the maximum sentence increased even further.”

Andy Symonds, branch chair of the Norfolk Police Federation, said while sentences were “still not as strong as they need to be” it was a “significant step forward in the right direction”.

