Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Norfolk peer sets his sights on cyber extortionists

Dan Grimmer

Published: 1:44 PM October 31, 2022
Updated: 1:56 PM October 31, 2022
General The Lord Dannatt, Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

General The Lord Dannatt - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Norfolk-based former head of the British Army is part of a committee of senior MPs and peers which has launched a new inquiry into the crime of ransomware.

General the Lord Dannatt, who was chief of the general staff from 2006 to 2009 before he retired to Norfolk, is part of parliament's joint committee on the national security strategy.

That committee - made up of a cross-party group of MPs and members of the House of Lords - has launched an inquiry into ransomware, a form of cyber extortion.

Crimes using ransomware involve cyber criminals stealing or freezing organisations’ data, and then demanding a substantial ransom before control is handed back.  

The cross-party committee made up of members of the House of Lords and the Commons, is inviting written evidence on a string of topics.

Those topics include the experience of victims, how vulnerable UK organisations are to the threat, how effective the response of law enforcement agencies is and what lessons could be learned from other countries.

