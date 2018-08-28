Norfolk’s chief constable to attend crime meeting in Taverham

Taverham High School. Photo: Steve Adams

Norfolk’s chief constable and police and crime commissioner will be answering questions from the public at a special event in Taverham next week.

Simon Bailey and Lorne Green will host a Q&A session at Taverham High School, Beech Avenue, Taverham, from 6pm on Tuesday, November 13.

The event is the fifth of its kind in 2018 as part of the police and crime commissioner’s ongoing pledge to give the public access to the county’s senior officers while ensuring he and the wider police service are visible, accessible and accountable to all.

Last year, Mr Green held seven Public Accountability Forum (PAF) meetings – one in each district - with the Chief Constable, each followed by a public Q&A session. For 2018, Mr Green decided to split the two events, holding each PAF at police headquarters in Wymondham while taking the Q&A sessions ‘on tour’ across the county.