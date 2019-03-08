Norfolk's chief constable in appeal to help find missing police colleague
PUBLISHED: 10:09 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:25 30 April 2019
Archant
Norfolk’s chief constable has made a personal appeal to help find a missing police colleague.
Police remain extremely concerned for the welfare of their colleague Adrian (known as Ady) Porter, a Norfolk police officer who was last seen at his home address in Holt at around 8am yesterday morning (Monday 29 April).
Simon Bailey, chief constable of the Norfolk force, who has known Mr Porter for the past three decades, said: “I've known Ady for 30 years, and I speak on behalf of my colleagues in the force when I say that we're all desperately worried about him.
“I understand members of the public may also want to help us look for Ady, and I'd ask anyone who has time to assist in the search meets at Holt police station at 10am this morning (Tuesday 30 April).
“I'd also appeal to any farmers or gamekeepers living in the north Norfolk area to please check their outbuildings to see if Ady is there.”
As part of the investigation extensive searches were carried out by Police Search Advisors (PolSA) in partnership with Norfolk Fire and Rescue and Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue, yesterday afternoon and late into the evening.
You may also want to watch:
Norfolk Constabulary's drone team was also deployed as part of the search.
Police searches have resumed this morning.
Ady is described as white, slim build with closely shaved hair and 5ft 8 tall.
He is believed to have been wearing a blue padded jacket, black canvas trousers and a blue hat similar to the one worn in the attached photograph. Police believe he left his home on a light green coloured Genesis bicycle similar to that shown in the picture.
It is thought he might be in the north Norfolk area.
Enquiries are on-going to locate Adrian and anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 275 of 29 April 2019.
Comments have been disabled on this article.