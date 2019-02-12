Final suspect in Norfolk’s 10 most wanted drug dealers is arrested
PUBLISHED: 13:36 28 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 28 February 2019
Archant
The 10 most wanted suspected county lines drug dealers in Norfolk have now been arrested as the last member of the list was arrested in Ipswich.
Jamal Ohene-Darko, aged 24 and from London, was listed by officers as one of Norfolk’s ten most wanted people for county lines drug dealing in April 2018.
He was arrested in Ipswich on Tuesday 26 February.
All ten people on the most wanted list released by officers last year have now been arrested.
Ohene-Darko was later charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs in Norwich between December 2017 and April 2018.
