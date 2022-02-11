News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Norfolk rugby referees society treasurer enters no plea over ‘£80k fraud’

Simon Parkin

Published: 5:27 PM February 11, 2022
Norwich Magistrates Court.

Norwich Magistrates Court. - Credit: Archant

The treasurer of a Norfolk sports society charged with an £80,000 fraud is set to stand trial at crown court.

Trevor Lee, 55, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Friday and entered no plea to one count of fraud by abuse of position.

The court heard he was accused of dishonestly abusing his position as treasurer Norfolk Rugby Union Referees' Society (NRURS)

The alleged fraud, which occurred over an almost decade-long period between January 2010 and October 2019, is said to relate to £80,095.99.

The case against Lee, of Elm Grove, Garboldisham, near Diss, was transferred to Norwich Crown Court.

He was released on unconditional bail pending a hearing to take place on March 11.
 

