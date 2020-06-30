Search

‘Prolific paedophile’ sentenced after admitting further historic offences

PUBLISHED: 18:19 30 June 2020

Roy Reynolds. Photo: Submitted

Roy Reynolds. Photo: Submitted

A “prolific paedophile” who has been convicted of more than 80 crimes has been handed a suspended prison sentence after admitting to further historic offences.

Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie HoneywoodNorwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Roy Reynolds, now 71, was jailed for life in 1999 after being convicted for his part in a vice ring in Norwich involving boys as young as 11.

At the time he was described as a career paedophile but Norwich Crown Court heard he was released after 16 years in custody after undergoing various rehabilitation schemes.

On Tuesday, June 30, Reynolds of Thistleton Court, Blakeney, was in court again after he pleaded guilty to historic offences of rape of a boy aged under 16, five counts of indecent assault on a boy under 16, one count of gross indecency with a boy under 14 and one count of indecent assault on man.

Reynolds also asked three other offences against a boy under the age of 16 to be taken into account.

Isabel Delamere, prosecuting, told the court how Reynolds had used his business, Roy’s Cafe, on Ber Street, to meet and groom young boys.

She read a statement from one of Reynold’s victims, which detailed the life-long effect of the abuse.

The statement said: “[Reynolds] introduced me to drugs, he groomed and sexually assaulted me, it has affected every part of my life to the present.”

He said the experience had impacted his marriage, his family and his ability to be a father.

“I turned to drugs, he got me into drugs, I did them for a long time, I was an addict, I was on heroin, I almost died a couple of times...Emotionally this has been massive, my mental health has been poor ever since,” he said.

Mitigating, Andrew Oliver said it was clear that Reynolds’ victims would have suffered greatly, and the offences would “have had and continued to have a very long lasting impact”.

He said Reynolds had completed lengthy rehabilitation schemes.

Sentencing Reynolds, Judge Stephen Holt said he had “terrible previous convictions as a prolific paedophile”.

He said he had, and would continue to “blight the lives of his victims”. Passing sentence he said he had taken into account Reynolds’ poor health, that he seemed to show remorse and already served the equivalent of 32 years in prison.

Reynolds was sentenced to a two-year prison sentence suspended for two years.

