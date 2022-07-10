News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

More than 130 sexual assault victims and survivors helped by project

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 8:15 AM July 10, 2022
PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie with colleagues from The Rowan Project

PCC Giles Orpen-Smellie with colleagues from The Rowan Project - Credit: OPCCN

A project giving vital help to victims of sexual abuse has been hailed a success after helping more than 130 people in its first year.

The Rowan Project was launched in February 2021 as a two-year pilot scheme with initial funding from the office of Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner.

Set up by the Daisy Programme, it offers specialist support for victims of sexual abuse, sexual violence, rape, and recent and historic child sexual abuse.

Norfolk PCC Giles Orpen Smellie said: “Sadly, it is clear there is a vital demand for such services in our county and when someone has found the courage to seek help it is only right the correct support is there for them.”

Project manager Kate Biles said: “Many of the people accessing the Rowan Project have lived with the trauma of sexual abuse for most of their lives without ever receiving any support previously.

“We are proud that we have been able to achieve so much in such a short time and to be there for those that need us. We hope that we can continue to provide that support in future years."

The support services provided by the Rowan Project and the Daisy Programme can be accessed via: 01953 878488 and rowanproject@daisyprogramme.org.uk

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Brookmeadows House swimming pool

'Emotional experience' as couple reopen swimming pool to the public

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The service station on the Fiveways roundabout on the A11 is up for sale

Suffolk Live News

A11 service station with Shell garage and McDonald's up for sale for £8m

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Greene King is offering a free pint to people who share the surname of members of the England women's team

How to get a free pint in Norfolk just by having one of these 23 surnames

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Mountfield Care home is being revamped. .Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Huge fine for care home after resident falls out of window

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon