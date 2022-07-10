More than 130 sexual assault victims and survivors helped by project

A project giving vital help to victims of sexual abuse has been hailed a success after helping more than 130 people in its first year.

The Rowan Project was launched in February 2021 as a two-year pilot scheme with initial funding from the office of Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner.

Set up by the Daisy Programme, it offers specialist support for victims of sexual abuse, sexual violence, rape, and recent and historic child sexual abuse.

Norfolk PCC Giles Orpen Smellie said: “Sadly, it is clear there is a vital demand for such services in our county and when someone has found the courage to seek help it is only right the correct support is there for them.”

Project manager Kate Biles said: “Many of the people accessing the Rowan Project have lived with the trauma of sexual abuse for most of their lives without ever receiving any support previously.

“We are proud that we have been able to achieve so much in such a short time and to be there for those that need us. We hope that we can continue to provide that support in future years."

The support services provided by the Rowan Project and the Daisy Programme can be accessed via: 01953 878488 and rowanproject@daisyprogramme.org.uk