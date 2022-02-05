Rolex robbers who mugged woman in Norfolk fail to get jail terms cut

Two of the 'Rolex robbers' failed in a bid to get their jail sentences cut. - Credit: Norfolk Police

Two members of a gang jailed for more than 37 years after robbing people of Rolex watches have failed in an appeal to get their sentences cut.

Freddie Aguis, 30, Shane Johnson, 31 and John Weaver, 36, were part of a gang which followed a woman in her 50s for more than 100 miles from London to Norfolk.

She was then violently mugged outside Hingham Fish Bar.

The victim, who had stopped to get some shopping and some chips, was attacked from behind and had a hand placed over her mouth so she struggled to breathe.

She called out for help but was told to shut up and rings were pulled from her fingers and her Rolex snatched.

The gang then drove off in her Mercedes car.

Aguis, from London, and Johnson, of no fixed abode, were last year given 16-year extended sentences when they were sentenced at Norwich Crown Court after admitting the robbery in March 2019.

The pair also admitted two further robberies involving Rolex watches in London and Worcester.

In one robbery a Rolex worth £25,000 new was stolen and in another a watch worth £20,000 was taken.

The pair appealed against their sentences at the Court of Appeal in London.

But on Friday (February 4), their application was refused so the men will have to serve the sentences imposed by Judge Katharine Moore in Norwich.

In last year's sentencing hearing the court heard a statement from the victim who said: "For victims like me we have a life sentence.

"You watch people being grabbed from behind in the dark on TV. It's entertaining and it may make you jump, but that is it.

"When It happens in reality together with what else happened, it is indescribable.

She added: "I am thankful for for brilliant family, friends and neighbours or I would not be here now as you relive it countless times every day and every night."

Jailing the robbers, Judge Moore said the robberies had a profound effect on the victims both physically and psychologically.

Weaver, who was jailed for five-and-a-half years, had not appealed.