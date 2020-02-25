Search

Advanced search

Trial of men accused of robbing woman of Mercedes and jewellery adjourned

PUBLISHED: 13:33 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:33 25 February 2020

The scene of the incident outside Hingham Fish Bar. Photo: Luke Powell

The scene of the incident outside Hingham Fish Bar. Photo: Luke Powell

Archant

The case of two men accused of robbing a woman of a Mercedes car and jewellery has been adjourned until later this week.

Freddie Aguis, 27, of Penhurst Road, Hackney, London, and Shane Johnson, 28, of no fixed address, have denied robbing the woman in Hingham on March 13 last year.

The incident in Norfolk happened at about 7.45pm near Hingham Fish Bar, off the High Street, and involved a woman in her 50s.

You may also want to watch:

They are also charged with two other robberies, which did not happen in Norfolk, involving a Rolex watch on March 29 and another involving another Rolex watch on March 30.

They have denied all the charges.

A jury has been sworn in at Norwich Crown Court but the case was adjourned until later this week by Judge Katharine Moore,

The jury has been asked by the judge to return on Friday morning if they are not called for earlier.

Most Read

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Empty van found by dog walker submerged in water in ford

Vehicle submerged in water at Shotesham Ford. PIC: Peter Robertson.

Plans for recycling centre near NDR move one step closer

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Norwich pub owner found guilty of £1k cancer charity fraud

The Robin Hood Pub, on Mousehold Street, Norwich. PIC: Sonya Brown.

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

‘Extremely offensive’ - Nazi symbol appears around Norfolk village

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Don’t panic! Mystery surrounds ‘gun’ discovered on derelict pillbox

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Vision for £500m light railway connecting 24 towns and villages is revealed

The Docklands Light Railway. The proposed north Norfolk light railway could look something like this. Picture: Au Morandarte

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Councillors deny claims of ‘harassment, bullying and intimidation’ after meeting chaos

Attleborough Town Council and mayor Tony Crouch have accused councillors Taila Taylor and Ed Tyrer of

Historic hotel set to close and be turned into flats

Howard and Helen Fradley, who have run the Castle Hotel in Downham Market for almost 30 years. Picture: Chris Bishop

Plans for recycling centre near NDR move one step closer

How the new recycling centre near the NDR could look. Picture: Norfolk County Council
Drive 24