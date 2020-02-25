Trial of men accused of robbing woman of Mercedes and jewellery adjourned

The case of two men accused of robbing a woman of a Mercedes car and jewellery has been adjourned until later this week.

Freddie Aguis, 27, of Penhurst Road, Hackney, London, and Shane Johnson, 28, of no fixed address, have denied robbing the woman in Hingham on March 13 last year.

The incident in Norfolk happened at about 7.45pm near Hingham Fish Bar, off the High Street, and involved a woman in her 50s.

They are also charged with two other robberies, which did not happen in Norfolk, involving a Rolex watch on March 29 and another involving another Rolex watch on March 30.

They have denied all the charges.

A jury has been sworn in at Norwich Crown Court but the case was adjourned until later this week by Judge Katharine Moore,

The jury has been asked by the judge to return on Friday morning if they are not called for earlier.