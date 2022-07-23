News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Scammers targeting Norfolk renters with fake listings

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:25 PM July 23, 2022
A warning has been issued against scam emails. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Renters are being warned of scammers using fake property listings - Credit: PA

Renters in Norfolk are being targeted by scammers posting fake property adverts on Facebook marketplace.

Norfolk Trading Standards is warning prospective tenants to be wary of offers that sound too good to be true.

Scammers will often use various websites to post these fake listings and will go to great lengths to ensure it looks genuine by including photos and a real address.

The scammer requests money from the prospective tenant, often by money transfer, or personal details to 'secure' the property.

Norfolk Trading Scammers added to never send money or personal details to people users do not know and trust.

People who think they have been affected by a property rental scam make note of as much relevant information as possible.

This should include where the advert was posted, any contact details of people users spoke to and report it to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 0808 223 1133.

