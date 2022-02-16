Norfolk puppy seller accused of fraud dies before court case

Court sitting in King's Lynn was told Hannah Manning accused of puppy sale fraud had died. - Credit: Archant

A woman accused of fraudulently selling dogs online to exploit the lockdown craze for buying pets has died before her case could be heard.

Hannah Manning, 31, had been charged with fraud over dishonestly advertising puppies for sale in August 2020.

The pandemic saw a steep rise in demand for puppies, which led to prices of the pets soaring and a spike in illegal puppy farms and dogs being sold online.

Manning, of Aspen Drive, Wymondham, had pleaded not guilty to dishonestly advertising puppies for sale from her former home in Harleston and agreeing to the sale of puppies which she never provided.

Norwich Crown Court sitting in King’s Lynn was told she had died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on January 17.

Recorder Guy Ayers said after seeing her death certificate he was closing the file on the outstanding cases.

She had also denied other fraud charges, including selling a horse, but she had admitted other offences including sending threatening online messages, possessing amphetamines and advertising a prescription-only animal drug.

