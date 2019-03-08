Search

Advanced search

Baton and wooden stake among weapons seized from pupils in Norfolk schools

PUBLISHED: 07:20 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:20 16 October 2019

Police seized weapons including a baton and a wooden stake from pupils at Norfolk schools. Picture: James Bass

Police seized weapons including a baton and a wooden stake from pupils at Norfolk schools. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A baton, a wooden stake and a pencil sharpener blade were among weapons which pupils at Norfolk schools were found in posession of, new figures have revealed.

While the majority of schoolchildren up and down the country are cramming their rucksacks with pencil cases, sports kit and lunch, a handful are arriving at the classroom with potentially deadly weapons.

Responses to Freedom of Information requests by the PA news agency showed knives, knuckle dusters and blades have been caught in the possession of some pupils - as well as some more unusual weapons.

Norfolk constabulary said pupils were found with a baton, a wooden stake and a pencil sharpener blade.

In Cambridgeshire, a relatively common toy known as a fidget spinner was adapted with a spike to be used as a weapon.

In Bedfordshire, someone was caught in possession of machete, while others were accused of carrying a meat cleaver and a firearm - which was apparently used to threaten.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed a 14-year-old was handed a youth caution for bringing a sword into school, while peers the same age were also found to have been carrying a BB gun and a corkscrew.

You may also want to watch:

Similarly, police in Greater Manchester said a samurai sword was recovered by officers investigating an allegation of having an article with a blade or point on school premises.

The force also said officers charged a suspect for bringing a pair of gardening shears on site.

Leicestershire police said a 15-year-old was handed a youth caution for bringing nunchucks to school, while Northumbria Police's list of weapons at school included a chair leg, a baseball bat, broken glass and a butter knife - the latter being found on a suspect aged 10 or younger.

Police in the Thames Valley reported a bayonet being discovered at school, while a hatchet and a hammer were used to threaten another person.

The force said other weapons involved in incidents at school included a machete, a Taser and a snooker ball.

West Midlands Police said a 15-year-old was cautioned for being caught in possession of an axe, while a 16-year-old was given a postal charge for possessing a zombie knife.

In Wiltshire, armoured gloves, a hammer and a shank were among the weapons allegedly used.

In all, knives were involved in 1,260 incidents in schools in England and Wales between April 2017 and August 2019, according to 23 police forces with relevant details. This included lock-knives, pen knives and craft knives.

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Joy for six Norfolk restaurants as new AA guide list announced

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Tax manager who stole £247k due back in court

Tim Bash, pictured in 2005, was sentenced to three years in prison. Photo: Archant

Delia to fund coaches to take campaigners to march demanding final say on Brexit

Delia Smith Credit: Denise Bradley

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Tax manager who stole £247k due back in court

Tim Bash, pictured in 2005, was sentenced to three years in prison. Photo: Archant

Joy for six Norfolk restaurants as new AA guide list announced

Hannah Springham and Andrew Jones at the Dial House, Reepham. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Drivers facing hour long delays on A140

Long Stratton. Pic: Sonya Duncan

Slick display from Canaries ace Aarons as assist helps England U21s thrash Austria

Norwich star Max Aarons, right, celebrates after setting up Callum Hudson-Odoi for the opening goal as England U21s thrashed Austria at Stadium MK Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists