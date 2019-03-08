Baton and wooden stake among weapons seized from pupils in Norfolk schools

Police seized weapons including a baton and a wooden stake from pupils at Norfolk schools. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2014

A baton, a wooden stake and a pencil sharpener blade were among weapons which pupils at Norfolk schools were found in posession of, new figures have revealed.

While the majority of schoolchildren up and down the country are cramming their rucksacks with pencil cases, sports kit and lunch, a handful are arriving at the classroom with potentially deadly weapons.

Responses to Freedom of Information requests by the PA news agency showed knives, knuckle dusters and blades have been caught in the possession of some pupils - as well as some more unusual weapons.

Norfolk constabulary said pupils were found with a baton, a wooden stake and a pencil sharpener blade.

In Cambridgeshire, a relatively common toy known as a fidget spinner was adapted with a spike to be used as a weapon.

In Bedfordshire, someone was caught in possession of machete, while others were accused of carrying a meat cleaver and a firearm - which was apparently used to threaten.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed a 14-year-old was handed a youth caution for bringing a sword into school, while peers the same age were also found to have been carrying a BB gun and a corkscrew.

Similarly, police in Greater Manchester said a samurai sword was recovered by officers investigating an allegation of having an article with a blade or point on school premises.

The force also said officers charged a suspect for bringing a pair of gardening shears on site.

Leicestershire police said a 15-year-old was handed a youth caution for bringing nunchucks to school, while Northumbria Police's list of weapons at school included a chair leg, a baseball bat, broken glass and a butter knife - the latter being found on a suspect aged 10 or younger.

Police in the Thames Valley reported a bayonet being discovered at school, while a hatchet and a hammer were used to threaten another person.

The force said other weapons involved in incidents at school included a machete, a Taser and a snooker ball.

West Midlands Police said a 15-year-old was cautioned for being caught in possession of an axe, while a 16-year-old was given a postal charge for possessing a zombie knife.

In Wiltshire, armoured gloves, a hammer and a shank were among the weapons allegedly used.

In all, knives were involved in 1,260 incidents in schools in England and Wales between April 2017 and August 2019, according to 23 police forces with relevant details. This included lock-knives, pen knives and craft knives.