Publican to stand trial over static caravans at Norfolk Broads pub site

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:39 PM June 9, 2021   
The Beauchamp Arms pub. Picture: David Hannant

- Credit: Archant

A publican who was previously ordered to remove three static caravans from the pub site is to stand trial accused of failing to comply with a planning notice.

In 2018, Ray Hollocks, landlord of the Beauchamp Arms pub by the banks of the River Yare at Langley installed three static caravans on the site.

But the Broads Authority took enforcement action against him, requiring him to remove the statics, which it said required planning permission.

The 68-year-old appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (June 9) having been charged with failing to comply with a planning contravention notice on November 13 last year.

Mr Hollocks, who represented himself at the hearing, denied the charge.

A trial will take place at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on September 20.


