Publican to stand trial over static caravans at Norfolk Broads pub site
- Credit: Archant
A publican who was previously ordered to remove three static caravans from the pub site is to stand trial accused of failing to comply with a planning notice.
In 2018, Ray Hollocks, landlord of the Beauchamp Arms pub by the banks of the River Yare at Langley installed three static caravans on the site.
But the Broads Authority took enforcement action against him, requiring him to remove the statics, which it said required planning permission.
The 68-year-old appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court on Wednesday (June 9) having been charged with failing to comply with a planning contravention notice on November 13 last year.
Mr Hollocks, who represented himself at the hearing, denied the charge.
A trial will take place at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court on September 20.
Most Read
- 1 IKEA to close in Norwich affecting nearly 40 staff
- 2 ‘We’ve lost everything’ - Couple’s shock after fire rips through flat
- 3 Bus lane plans branded 'ridiculous' by residents
- 4 Grandmother killed in A143 crash while walking home with husband
- 5 Gridlocked drivers blast ‘intolerable’ A47 roadworks congestion
- 6 Cannabis grow with more than 300 plants discovered in Great Yarmouth
- 7 Couple buy famous landmark £3m windmill
- 8 IKEA: What went wrong?
- 9 Town's shock after man seriously hurt in late night attack
- 10 Car seized after wheel spinning stunt in front of police on seafront