Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Offenders face mandatory testing to cut drug-fuelled crime

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:43 AM October 4, 2022
HMP Norwich

Offenders released from Norfolk prisons including HMP Norwich will face mandatory drug tests while under supervision - Credit: Archant

Those released from Norfolk prisons will face compulsory drug testing to help keep them clean and cut drug-fuelled crime.

From this week those supervised in probation hostels, known as approved premises, are being randomly tested for 14 different types of drugs as part of an initiative to reduce reoffending.

Where drug habits are directly linked to their crimes, such as heroin addicts, they will be legally required to take a urine test up to once a week to prevent their addiction from spiralling into further offending.

Enhanced tests will also make it easier to spot a range of drugs including heroin, cocaine and synthetic substances like spice.

All other offenders will be tested at least twice whilst being supervised.

Those who test positive will be required to undergo intensive drug treatment or face being recalled to prison.

Rob Butler, prisons and probation minister, said: “This mandatory testing will act as a deterrent to anyone tempted to abuse drugs again, help cut crime and make our communities safer.”

Norfolk

