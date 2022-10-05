Norfolk prisoner to face trial for 2019 Halloween murder

A Norfolk prisoner is to face trial next year in connection with the murder of Frazer Brabant on Halloween in 2019 - Credit: Archant

A man currently being detained at a Norfolk prison is to go on trial for the murder of a 31-year-old man next year.

Frazer Brabant was found with serious head injuries in Gershwin Road, Basingstoke, Hampshire, on October 31, 2019, and died in hospital on January 21, 2020.

Lee Wood, 31, who is currently a prisoner at Wayland prison in Griston, near Watton, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent and violent disorder.

Two brothers and two other men will also face trial alongside Wood.

Scott Neale, 34, from Spindle Close, Basingstoke, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent, and violent disorder.

His brother, Ricky Neale, 40, also known as Ricky Lewis, from Candover Court, Basingstoke, has been charged with conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent, and violent disorder.

Forhad Miah, 31, from Chestnuts Close, Oakley, Basingstoke, has also been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm with intent, and violent disorder.

And James O’Connor, 24, from Fairfield, Whitchurch, Hampshire, has also been charged with murder.

The five defendants appeared at Winchester Crown Court where Judge Angela Morris set a trial of at least six weeks to start in April 2023, with a pre-trial preparation hearing on January 20.

She told the defendants: “The trial is either going to be the April 4 or 18 next year. It’s important that you provide to your legal team all the information they need to advise you.”