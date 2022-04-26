A man who left a teenager with part of his bowel protruding following a knife attack went on to attack a fellow inmate with an improvised weapon in prison, a court had heard.

Kai West, 24, is serving a nine-year sentence after he stabbed a 16-year-old victim in his chest, stomach and back in Norwich, at Peterson Park in Mile Cross.

Norwich Crown Court heard that while serving his sentence for the November 2019 attack West attacked his cell mate at Wayland Prison with a "sharpened paint roller".

Wayland Prison where Kai West attacked another inmate with a sharpened paint roller - Credit: Ministry of Justice

Isobel Ashcherson, prosecuting, said the victim initially "put his arms up in defence" and received stab wounds in his upper arms.

She said West continued to stab the victim who was found to have "at least five holes or wounds caused by the stabbing".

Ms Ashcerson said there was then an attempt to throw the defendant on the floor but West was able to stab the victim twice in the neck with the improvised weapon.

She said prior to the attack, which happened in the prison's exercise yard on August 19, 2020, there had been rumours going around the prison that the victim was a sex offender.

The court was told West and the victim had been cell mates for some time ahead of the attack.

West, formerly of George Pope Road, Norwich, but who is currently at Milton Keynes Prison, appeared at court on Tuesday (April 26) having previously admitted wounding without intent.

Jailing him for an additional 12 months, Judge Anthony Bate said it was a "sustained assault".

Judge Bate said West and the victim were initially both spoken to by the prison authorities as a result of being involved in a fight, but that it later became clear the other prisoner had suffered puncture marks on his torso and other parts of his body caused by the pointed paint roller.

Dan Taylor, mitigating, said West had previously admitted the offences at a prison adjudication.

He said the defendant has always admitted his guilt as far as this matter was concerned.

Mr Taylor accepted the attack, which he described as an "unpleasant offence", happened just four months after West was sentenced to nine years for a similar offence.

But he insisted it could have been much worse and was not the most serious offence of its kind.