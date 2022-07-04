Local parole hearings to be heard in public for the first time

Victims will be able to ask for hearings on prisoner release decisions to be heard in public - Credit: PA

Crime victims in Norfolk will be able to ask for parole hearings to be heard in public for the first time this month following changes in the law.

In a bid to boost transparency and increase public confidence in the legal process, from July 21 anyone will be able to apply for a public hearing, with the parole board making the final decision.

Parole hearings, which assess whether offenders are fit for release, are typically held in private and often inside prisons. At present victims can ask to read a statement in person but are not allowed to hear the rest of the evidence.

Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab - Credit: PA

Secretary of state for justice, Dominic Raab, said: “We are making proceedings more transparent, so victims and the public can see justice being done.”

Reforms will also see recommendations for release or moves to open prison for the most serious offenders - including murderers, rapists, and those who have caused or allowed the death of a child - now be made by the deputy prime minister, before going to the parole board for its final decision.