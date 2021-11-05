Prison officer abused after secret relationship with rapist at HMP Bure

A Norfolk prison officer who became "obsessed" with a convicted rapist she met in jail went on to become pregnant with his child before the secret abusive romance turned violent, a court heard.

Kade Sibthorpe, 29, was arrested after punching his pregnant girlfriend in the stomach and threatening her at knifepoint last December.

The pair met two years ago while he was serving six years at HMP Bure in Norfolk having been convicted in 2017 of raping a young mother in her own home.

She had worked on the same wing and the pair admitted they started an "intimate" and "inappropriate" relationship at the Category B prison, which houses sex offenders, Minshull Street Crown Court heard.

When Sibthorpe was released in August last year, the 24-year-old left her job and moved to Manchester, forming an “intense relationship” where they were effectively living together.

Prosecutor Henry Blackshaw said: “She states that her termination of employment with the prison service in Norfolk and her move to Manchester was to stay with a friend of hers and for a change of career.

“But whilst that account was not true, it is clear that having entered a relationship with the defendant it was controlling and abusive.”

The court heard his abuse and controlling behaviour had started soon into their relationship.

Mr Blackshaw said things "came to a head" on December 15 last year after she became pregnant and told Sibthorpe she didn't want to have his child.

She told officers when he flew into a furious rage and "punched her" in the stomach, before threatening her with a large kitchen knife, the court heard.

The pregnancy was later terminated, and she claimed she had lost her baby as a result of his actions.

However even after he was sent back to jail after being arrested, she continued to contact him using an alias.

Sentencing Sibthorpe, who had denied the offences, to 21 months for coercive control, Judge Tina Landale told him: “You are a manipulative person who took advantage of the victim and her affection for you.

“You were controlling, verbally and physically abusive, you invaded her privacy and assaulted her.”