Search

Advanced search

Policeman accused of 11 speeding offences on same day

PUBLISHED: 15:00 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:18 26 November 2019

PC Paul Brown (right with glasses) leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: Archant

PC Paul Brown (right with glasses) leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: Archant

Archant

A Norfolk police officer charged with 16 driving offences on the same day - including allegedly speeding at 122mph on the A11 - will stand trial next year.

PC Paul Brown, 48, who is based at police headquarters at Wymondham, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and is facing 11 speeding offences, four counts of failing to comply with traffic lights and one charge of failing to comply with a traffic sign.

The alleged offences all took place on April 30 this year at various locations in Norfolk.

Among the charges, PC Brown is accused of driving at 122mph, 118mph and 101mph on the A11, 86mph and 75mph in a 30mph limit at Eaton and 77mph in a 40mph zone on the A140.

Brown will now face a trial before magistrates in Ipswich on February 10.

His trial is expected to last all day.

Most Read

Prime minister Boris Johnson to visit Norfolk today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up his party's manifesto during its launch at Telford International Centre in Telford, West Midlands.

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Woman suffers serious injuries after car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Man and company due in court accused of cutting trees in conservation area

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Murderer yawns as he is found guilty of killing his flatmate

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

‘There is no excuse’ - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Signs up at closed Norwich pub reveal its new name

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Murderer yawns as he is found guilty of killing his flatmate

Peter Bruton. PIC: Facebook.

Woman suffers serious injuries after car crashes into home

An elderly woman suffered serious injuries after reversing her car into a house in Acle. Picture: Joseph Norton

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Prime minister Boris Johnson to visit Norfolk today

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds up his party's manifesto during its launch at Telford International Centre in Telford, West Midlands.

Farmers ‘suffer in silence’ as figures mask true cost of fly-tipping

Defra's fly-tipping figures mask the hidden cost of the crime to private landowners and farmers, said rural insurers. Picture: Daniel Hickey
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists