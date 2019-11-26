Policeman accused of 11 speeding offences on same day

PC Paul Brown (right with glasses) leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: Archant Archant

A Norfolk police officer charged with 16 driving offences on the same day - including allegedly speeding at 122mph on the A11 - will stand trial next year.

PC Paul Brown, 48, who is based at police headquarters at Wymondham, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and is facing 11 speeding offences, four counts of failing to comply with traffic lights and one charge of failing to comply with a traffic sign.

The alleged offences all took place on April 30 this year at various locations in Norfolk.

Among the charges, PC Brown is accused of driving at 122mph, 118mph and 101mph on the A11, 86mph and 75mph in a 30mph limit at Eaton and 77mph in a 40mph zone on the A140.

Brown will now face a trial before magistrates in Ipswich on February 10.

His trial is expected to last all day.