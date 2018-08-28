Search

Police hunt group of youngsters who risked lives by throwing stones and flashing lights at cars from overpass

PUBLISHED: 14:50 08 November 2018

Picture: Ian Burt.

Picture: Ian Burt.

Archant © 2012

A police officer has warned lives have been put at risk after a group of young people threw stones and flashed lights at cars on a busy Norfolk road.

Six cars were damaged in Swaffham on the night of Wednesday, November 7.

Norfolk police are appealing for anyone with information about those responsible to come forward.

Between 6.38pm and 7.23pm police received seven calls in relation to a group throwing stones from an overpass onto the A1065.

They were also seen to shine bright lights in the direction of road users.

Breckland engagement officer Paula Gilluley said: “Anti-social behaviour and crime as dangerous as this could have had fatal consequences and we won’t tolerate it. We will continue to work with our partner agencies and deal robustly with any people identified as being involved in last night’s incidents.”

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area between the dates stated, or anyone with information, should contact Norfolk Police on 101 or report via our website http://www.norfolk.police.uk/.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

