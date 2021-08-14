Video
Detective welcomes prison sentence given to man with fake gun at pub
- Credit: Norfolk Police
A detective has welcomed the prison sentence given to a man who went to a pub car park with an imitation firearm intent on getting himself shot.
Simon Tait, 38, was jailed for four years and four months at Norwich Crown Court last week after having admitted possession of an imitation firearm, assaulting an emergency worker and sending a letter/communication with intent to cause distress on May 23 this year.
He also admitted an indent images offence dating back to February this year.
Tait, of Coldham Hall, Surlingham, had gone to the Coldham Hall Tavern with an imitation rifle intent on provoking a police shooting as he "wanted to be shot dead".
Detective Constable Jordan Bulmer, from Norwich CID, said: “The job officers were faced with that day is every firearms officer’s worst nightmare.
"These are high pressured situations, but fortunately the officers were able resolve the incident safely.
"The outcome of this could have been so different which is why we welcome the prison sentence given to Tait.”
