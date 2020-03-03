Search

Advanced search

Police issue warning after spate of catalytic converter thefts

PUBLISHED: 15:13 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:13 03 March 2020

Catalytic converters were stolen from two cars at Costessey Park and Ride on the same day in broad daylight. Picture: Norfolk Police

Catalytic converters were stolen from two cars at Costessey Park and Ride on the same day in broad daylight. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Police have issued a warning to motorists to be vigilant after a spate of catalytic converter thefts across Norfolk.

Catalytic converters control exhaust emissions by cleaning the toxic gases created by car engines, and usually contain precious metals attractive to thieves.

They often contain rhodium, the price of which has rocketed over the last six months and is currently trading for more than £10,000 per ounce - more than eight times the current value of gold.

Other valuable metals often found in them can include platinum, copper and palladium, making them an ideal target for thieves.

A number of thefts of these devices have been reported within the last month, including an incident where catalytic converters were stolen from two Honda Jazz cars at the Costessey Park and Ride in broad daylight on Wednesday, February 26.

Elsewhere, similar incidents have been reported across Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

Within the space of 24 hours, catalytic converters were taken from cars on Station Road in Cromer, on Hilda Road in Mundesley and in Ormesby, Great Yarmouth, between 12.30pm on Thursday, February 27 and 8.30am on Friday, February 28.

Officers are urging people to be vigilant and to call police if they witness anyone acting suspiciously around vehicles.

Superintendent Mike Britton, for the North Norfolk and Great Yarmouth Policing Command area, said: "Catalytic converters are prime targets for thieves because they contain premium metals platinum and rhodium.

"We have seen a considerable spike in these kind of thefts within the past couple of months and have received 25 separate reports from across the county in which vehicles have been targeted.

"I would urge drivers of all vehicles, to be vigilant and take sensible measures to prevent being a victim of this type of crime.

"Officers are currently employing a number of tactics to identify and apprehend those responsible and we would be interested to hear from anyone who may have information."

Advice issued by the police includes keeping vehicles in a secure garage if possible, parking them to make access to the catalytic converter difficult and using lighting, alarms and CCTV to deter criminals.

Most Read

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

‘What was the point?’ Victims of rogue builder will not get penny back

John Miller was found guilty of fraudulent trading after a trial at Norwich Crown Court last year, but he only has to pay back £1. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man tries to find ex-girlfriend to leave her his life savings

Sid Johnson is looking for Lilias Morgan, who he met in the late 60s. Picture: Aberdeen Evening Express

A47 shut in both directions after serious crash

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

Norwich woman becomes millionaire through Premium Bonds

A woman from Norwich has won a £1m thanks to premium bonds. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/NAPA74.

Two women killed in A47 crash

Police have confirmed two people have died in a crash on the A47 Acle Straight. Picture: Matt Nixon

Owner of bust holiday park banned from selling mansion

Simon and Lisa Moir's home in Matching Green, Essex. The High Court has frozen their assets after a

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man’s body found in boating lake at park

The lake at Fen Park, Kirkley in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Van driver arrested after A47 double fatal

A serious crash has closed the road in both directions. Picture: Ryan Hacon

FARKE: City boss on why he is taking no chances with Pukki and Tettey

Teemu Pukki netted a penalty in a 2-1 Premier League defeat at Tottenham Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Mystery of ‘gun’ on derelict pillbox finally solved

The photo of the 'sniper gun' sculpture at Burnham Market has been shared on the Norfolk Countryside Photos (NCP) group on Facebook. Picture: Kevin Appleton

FA CUP LIVE: Zimmermann suffers injury setback whilst Pukki and Tettey major doubts for Spurs

Christoph Zimmermann has missed out recently with a muscular problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24