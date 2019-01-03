Search

Have you seen Matthew? Police reappeal for help to track down wanted man

03 January, 2019 - 10:05
Matthew Sewell. Photo: Norfolk police

Matthew Sewell. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

Police are reappealing for help to track down a Norwich man who is wanted.

Matthew Sewell, who is 28 and from Norwich, is wanted on recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

Anyone who may have seen Sewell or know of his whereabouts should contact police on 101.

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

