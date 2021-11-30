‘We can’t check every tweet’ - Police chief on officers' social media

Norfolk’s chief constable has admitted social media posts pose a challenge to vetting officers and police staff in wake of Sarah Everard case.

Paul Sanford said new recruits were subject to comprehensive checks including past convictions, behaviour of family and friends and financial problems that may leave them open to corruption, while existing employees were periodically re-vetted.

Social media checks are part of police vetting. - Credit: PA

But background checks on people’s social media activit posed a significant challenge, said Mr Sanford.

“There is an expectation that we carry out an exhaustive check of an applicant or indeed serving officer’s social media with regularity,” he told a meeting of the Norfolk Police and Crime Panel.

The new temporary chief constable for Norfolk, Paul Sanford. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

“We currently check social media activity before someone joins us, but I could employ a warehouse full of employees to check social media activity of applicants to the constabulary and not cover every single post or tweet that is being made.”

Noting that the constabulary was having to prioritise checks, he added: “Typically what we do is check for a certain length of time and if no flags are shown we will have to stop at that point.

“Technology will be the long term solution to that but social media is the real challenge for us with vetting.”

His comments come a few weeks after the chief inspector of constabulary said random phone searches for police officers should be carried out to check for inappropriate jokes and racist, sexist and homophobic slurs.

Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, was handed a whole life order at the Old Bailey for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard. - Credit: PA

The murder of Sarah Everard by serving Met officer Wayne Couzens has shone a spotlight on police vetting procedures.

A Norfolk police officer who allegedly shared “discriminatory messages” in a Whatsapp chat with Couzens is under investigation.

Mr Sanford said he believed additional checks needed to be carried out on serving officers as well as new recruits.

Norfolk police recruits undergo vetting including social media checks. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

“Vetting by its very nature will only tell you what someone has done and not what someone will do,” he said.

“It is my belief that as much, if not more, of our counter corruption resources need to be spent on monitoring the activity of the people who are already in the organisation.”

A 40 day delay in vetting new applicants was manageable and a “reflection of the depth of the amount of checks that we have to undertake”, said Mr Sanford.

Norfolk's newly-elected Police and Crome Commissioner, Gile Orpen-Smellie is officially sworn into the role. Byline: Sonya Duncan - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie said: “It is happening but it sometimes takes longer than we would wish. Sometimes the rules are quite taut but at the moment that is clearly for good reason.”