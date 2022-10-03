Hundreds of vehicles seized by police never reclaimed by owners

More than 4,500 vehicles were seized by police in Norfolk in 2021 - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Almost a third of vehicles seized by police on Norfolk’s roads last year were never reclaimed by their owners.

Figures released by Norfolk police show officers seized 4,533 in the 2021 calendar year for offences that ranged from being stolen to causing an obstruction.

Owners of seized vehicles have to pay a ‘release fee’ of up to £200, plus recovery and storage costs - Credit: Archant

Only 3,284 were subsequently collected by the owner, the insurance holder or a finance company that held ultimate ownership.

Road accidents were the most common reason for vehicles being seized last year though 1,195 out of the 1,333 held were later returned to the owner.

A further 132 were held by police after being involved in a serious or fatal crash with 103 later reunited with the owner.

But out of 1,204 vehicles impounded because the driver was suspected of having no insurance only 685 were reclaimed.

BMW seized on A47 after owner was suspected of 19 offences including seix child not wearing seatbelts - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police can seize a vehicle if they are being used to commit a crime or being driven dangerously, carelessly or in an inconsiderate manner.

They can also tow away and impound a vehicle if they think it’s being driven by someone without a proper licence or insurance, it's dangerously, illegally or obstructively parked or if it's broken-down or abandoned.

Anyone who has their vehicle seized has to pay a ‘release fee’ of up to £200, plus recovery costs and storage fees.

The owner has seven days to produce the relevant documents that will allow them to reclaim the vehicle, and a further seven days to recover it.

20 vehicles seized by police were found burnt out - Credit: Archant

The data, released after a freedom of information request, reveals 354 vehicles were towed for causing a dangerous obstruction, 286 because the driver had no licence, and 184 because the vehicle was stolen.

Forty two had been abandoned and 20 were found burnt out - seven of which were, perhaps surprisingly, reclaimed.

Owners of unclaimed cars can be traced by police but if they cannot be identified vehicles can be crushed, scrapped or auctioned off.

Seizures so far this year have included a car on the A47 found to have six children not wearing seatbelts as well as 19 other offences.

Sergeant Peter Howlett, from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing - Credit: IAN BURT

Multi-agency action-day operations in Norwich, Thetford, King’s Lynn and Lowestoft have also seen dozens of vehicles held.

Sergeant Peter Howlett, from the joint roads armed policing team, said operations cracking down on road related offences sent “a clear message to offenders that they could be stopped at any point and will face punishment.”