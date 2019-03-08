Search

Police urge people to hand over guns as part of national surrender

PUBLISHED: 10:59 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 19 July 2019

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Police are asking people to hand in their guns as part of national surrender on firearms and ammunition gets underway.

Norfolk Police are urging people in the county to hand over unlicensed weapons without fear of prosecution as part of the national campaign, which will run from July 20 until August 4.

Officers are looking for those who own replica firearms, air weapons, BB guns, imitation firearms, component parts and other ballistic items to engage with the surrender.

Richard Kennett, Firearms Licensing Manager for Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies, said: "This campaign is a good opportunity to remind people who may have un-registered, old weapons that they have forgotten about, or have received one through inheritance that they no longer use, what to do with them.

"Although such weapons aren't being used for crimes, it's important that they are handed in to the police to stop them from falling into the wrong hands."

Firearms should be unloaded and covered up before they are handed in and can be taken to Public Enquiry Offices in Great Yarmouth, King's Lynn and Norwich or to the Firearms Licensing Unit at Police Headquarters in Wymondham during office hours.

If possible people are asked to ring the police beforehand on 101 to let officers know that they are bringing a gun in as part of the operation.

