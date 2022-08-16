News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Car carrying six children not wearing seatbelts caught on A47

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 1:06 PM August 16, 2022
Updated: 1:36 PM August 16, 2022
xxx_01_nsrapt_aclestraighta47_aug22

Police seized a blue BMW due to the driver not having a licence - Credit: Twitter/@NSRAPT

A car was stopped by police on the A47 and found to have six children inside who weren't wearing seatbelts.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were on the Acle Straight on Monday morning, August 15, for a few hours of enforcement.

They seized a blue BMW due to the driver not having a licence.

The team also stopped a nine-seater grey VW with six children aged between three and 15, none of whom were wearing a seatbelt.

xxx_02_nsrapt_aclestraighta47_aug22

When police stopped a grey VW, they found six children not wearing seatbelts - Credit: Twitter/@NSRAPT

The driver was dealt with at the roadside for the offence of having a vehicle in a dangerous condition due to passenger load.

Their two-hour enforcement resulted in 24 outcomes.

Officers stopped vehicles for not wearing a seatbelt, being on a mobile phone, not having a licence or insurance tax, incorrect registration and illegal number plates.

Most Read

  1. 1 Fire crews to remain at scene of nature reserve blaze overnight
  2. 2 Norfolk pub named one of the UK's best eateries with a view
  3. 3 'Help yourself' - farmer gives away tonnes of onions damaged by heatwave
  1. 4 Product sold at Tesco recalled due to risk of disease-causing bacteria
  2. 5 This is when thunderstorms will hit Norfolk this week
  3. 6 Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in UK
  4. 7 Where you will be able to see the Red Arrows over Norfolk this week
  5. 8 Brother and sister found dead in home were grieving beloved father
  6. 9 Police catch over 20 drivers speeding in 45 minutes near fatal crash site
  7. 10 Could some Norfolk schools be set for three-day weeks?

They also stopped drivers for vehicle faults like window tints, defective exhausts and brakes, insecure load, vehicles in dangerous conditions and no secondary coupling.

Norfolk Live News
Acle News
A47 News

Don't Miss

A weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Norfolk

Weather warning as thunderstorms expected to hit Norfolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
A virtually naked man fell asleep on top of a car in Cromer

Man's surprise at finding virtually naked man asleep on car in Cromer

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been extended in Norfolk

Norfolk Live News

Weather warning extended as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk after heatwave

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
xxx_katherineryanrichardosman_aug22

9 celebrities who have been spotted in Norfolk in 2022

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon