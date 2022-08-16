Car carrying six children not wearing seatbelts caught on A47

Police seized a blue BMW due to the driver not having a licence - Credit: Twitter/@NSRAPT

A car was stopped by police on the A47 and found to have six children inside who weren't wearing seatbelts.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were on the Acle Straight on Monday morning, August 15, for a few hours of enforcement.

They seized a blue BMW due to the driver not having a licence.

The team also stopped a nine-seater grey VW with six children aged between three and 15, none of whom were wearing a seatbelt.

When police stopped a grey VW, they found six children not wearing seatbelts - Credit: Twitter/@NSRAPT

The driver was dealt with at the roadside for the offence of having a vehicle in a dangerous condition due to passenger load.

Their two-hour enforcement resulted in 24 outcomes.

Officers stopped vehicles for not wearing a seatbelt, being on a mobile phone, not having a licence or insurance tax, incorrect registration and illegal number plates.

They also stopped drivers for vehicle faults like window tints, defective exhausts and brakes, insecure load, vehicles in dangerous conditions and no secondary coupling.