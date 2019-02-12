Man to face no further action following bomb threat in Norwich

Bluebell Road in Norwich was closed for several hours while police investigated an incident. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

A man arrested after he was alleged to have “mentioned a bomb” to a taxi driver in Norwich will face no further action from police.

A specialist dog handler has been brought in while police investigate an incident on Bluebell Road in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury A specialist dog handler has been brought in while police investigate an incident on Bluebell Road in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Police were called by the taxi driver after the man, a 27-year-old, flagged down his vehicle in Bluebell Road, Norwich, and mentioned a bomb shortly after 9am on November 23 last year.

The man was arrested following the incident and detained under the mental health act.

A police spokesman confirmed the man has been detained under the mental health act and said there will be “no further action from police”.

Specialist police officers were deployed to the scene following the incident and the man was arrested.

There was a heavy police presence, including armed units, at the scene as specialist officers searched the cordoned-off areas.

But the cordon was lifted in the afternoon as police found the bomb threat “was not credible”.