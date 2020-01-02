Police identify suspects after Tesco staff member threatened

The Tesco Express store in Magdalen Road, Norwich. Picture: Archant. Archant

Police have identified two men they want to speak to after a Tesco staff member was threatened inside a Norwich store.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An employee at the Tesco Express store on Magdalen Road, Norwich, was subjected to threats of violence by two men at around 4pm on Thursday, December 5.

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk Police issued a CCTV appeal this week, asking for anyone with information to get in touch.

As a result, two men that they wanted to speak to in connection with the incident have been identified.

Enquiries are ongoing.