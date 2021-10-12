Tractor trailer with no brakes among unsafe vehicles on Norfolk's roads
A truck carrying unsecured scaffolding and a tractor trailer with no brakes are among the vehicles recently stopped on Norfolk’s roads due to safety concerns.
Yesterday [Monday October 11] the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped a truck on the A47 at Postwick.
In a tweet, they wrote: “AcleRAPT stopped this scaffolding truck on the A47 at Postwick a short time ago.
“All items in the rear were insecure and there was nothing in place to stop them falling from the rear of the vehicle.”
This comes after Norfolk RAPT pulled over two unsafe vehicles at the weekend, on Saturday October 9.
They tweeted: “RCRT stopped a tractor and trailer today to check the load.
“Found numerous defects including no brakes at all on the trailer, not just not working, they weren't even fitted to the trailer.”
The team also stopped a driver on the A1067 who they later discovered did not have the correct licence and whose load - a van and tractor - was not secured properly.
In a Tweet, they wrote: “This unit was just stopped by #AcleRAPT on the A1067 near to Lenwade.
“The driver didn't have the correct licence category & the load wasn't secured properly.”