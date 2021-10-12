News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Tractor trailer with no brakes among unsafe vehicles on Norfolk's roads

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:03 AM October 12, 2021   
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stop unsafe vehilces

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped a scaffolding truck not made secure and a tractor with no breaks on its trailer. - Credit: The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A truck carrying unsecured scaffolding and a tractor trailer with no brakes are among the vehicles recently stopped on Norfolk’s roads due to safety concerns. 

Yesterday [Monday October 11] the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped a truck on the A47 at Postwick. 

In a tweet, they wrote: “AcleRAPT stopped this scaffolding truck on the A47 at Postwick a short time ago.  

“All items in the rear were insecure and there was nothing in place to stop them falling from the rear of the vehicle.” 

This comes after Norfolk RAPT pulled over two unsafe vehicles at the weekend, on Saturday October 9. 

You may also want to watch:

They tweeted: “RCRT stopped a tractor and trailer today to check the load.  

“Found numerous defects including no brakes at all on the trailer, not just not working, they weren't even fitted to the trailer.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Unbelievably shocked': Norfolk garage team named best in country
  2. 2 Worst in England: Hospital saw just one breast cancer patient on time
  3. 3 Bryan Adams announces 2022 Norfolk concert
  1. 4 How to get from Norwich to London for just a fiver
  2. 5 Barclays to close town centre bank branch
  3. 6 Ban for man caught speeding at 109mph on NDR
  4. 7 Norwich restaurant nominated for prestigious award
  5. 8 Care home to close after inspectors brand it unsafe
  6. 9 Eight vehicles involved in Acle Straight crash
  7. 10 New BBC1 show to be filmed in Aylsham

The team also stopped a driver on the A1067 who they later discovered did not have the correct licence and whose load - a van and tractor - was not secured properly. 

In a Tweet, they wrote: “This unit was just stopped by #AcleRAPT on the A1067 near to Lenwade.  

“The driver didn't have the correct licence category & the load wasn't secured properly.” 

Norfolk
A47 News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bar and Beyond in Prince of Wales Road, Norwich

Norwich Live

Three stabbed in Prince of Wales Road incident

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Bar and Beyond Norwich

Norfolk Live

Teenager charged following Norwich triple stabbing

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The collapse of Sir Philip Green's Arcadia Group has seen the closure of Topshop

SOLD! Topshop site snapped up for £3m and sale completed 'within a month'

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Willow Park in Aylsham with Trevor Bennett

'They are bulldozing it through' - Town's fears over plans for another...

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon