'Unbelievable' - Driver caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

PUBLISHED: 22:19 09 June 2019 | UPDATED: 22:30 09 June 2019

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night. Photo: James Bass.

A driver who was attempting to race vehicles near Gorleston was caught doing 100mph in a 40mph zone.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night.

In a Twitter post, police said: "Unbelievable! #1826 and #1821 have just stopped a vehicle in #Lowestoft for excess speed after being seen trying to race vehicles out of #gorleston.

"The vehicle was seen to travel at 100mph in a 40mph zone!!!

"The driver was found to be within their 1st 2 years."

- Norfolk police has been contacted for further comment

