'Unbelievable' - Driver caught speeding at 100mph in 40mph zone

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night.

A driver who was attempting to race vehicles near Gorleston was caught doing 100mph in a 40mph zone.

Police said the driver of the vehicle was stopped in Lowestoft by officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk roads and armed policing team on Sunday night.

In a Twitter post, police said: "Unbelievable! #1826 and #1821 have just stopped a vehicle in #Lowestoft for excess speed after being seen trying to race vehicles out of #gorleston.

"The vehicle was seen to travel at 100mph in a 40mph zone!!!

"The driver was found to be within their 1st 2 years."

- Norfolk police has been contacted for further comment