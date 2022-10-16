Special constables involved in 800 arrests despite falling numbers

Special constables in Norfolk made hundreds of arrests after attending more than 6,200 incidents in 12 months.

The volunteer officers, known as 'specials', hold the same powers as regular police constables and work a minimum of 16 hours a month.

Their contribution to frontline police operations has been highlighted by new figures showing they gave more than 41,300 hours of their time in the year up to March 2022.

Norfolk special constables undergo training in roadside breath testing - Credit: Archant

A report to a recent accountability meeting held by Norfolk police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie shows specials arrested 225 people and assisted with a further 608 arrests.

They also made 81 drug seizures during the course of their duties.

Assistant chief constable Nick Davison said the figures showed the “significant support their volunteering offers to operational policing across the county”.

It comes despite the numbers working alongside regular police officers having fallen by 40pc over the past decade.

Home Office data shows Norfolk had 179 special constables, 131 men and 48 women, in March this year, nine more than March 2021.

However it is significantly less than 2011, when there were 281.

Special chief officer Darren Taylor - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2010

The Association of Special Constabulary Officers has described falling numbers as a "huge loss" to policing.

But Norfolk’s chief special constable Darren Taylor has said more volunteer officer are policing the streets across Norfolk despite fewer in the ranks.

All Norfolk specials in Norfolk are now “operationally deployable” and work an above national average of 26 hours per month, against a basic requirement of 16 hours.

He said the force was recruiting “quality over quantity” including officers with specialist skills in areas like rural policing and drone operators.

Earlier this year plans were announced for all special constables to be armed with Tasers.

Norfolk Constabulary unveil their new police drone. Police drone pilot Sgt Danny Leach. Picture : ANTONY KELLY - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

The diverse nature of their duties was shown by the figures that show specials assisted in 447 missing person searches, attended 60 sudden deaths and carried out 170 domestic violence risk assessments.

They also carried out 473 roadside driver breath tests, 39 of which were positive, and handed out 74 Covid fixed penalty notices when lockdown restrictions were still in place.