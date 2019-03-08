Search

Revealed: The crimes Norfolk police are best and worst at solving

PUBLISHED: 11:50 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 08 November 2019

Norfolk police is above the national average for solving all types of crime. Picture: Archant

More than 30,000 crimes went unsolved in Norfolk last year but police defended their record today.

Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Paul Sanford. Picture: ArchantTemporary Deputy Chief Constable Paul Sanford. Picture: Archant

Crime data shows bike thefts, burglaries and vehicle crime are the hardest for police to solve with around 90pc of all reports in 2018 ending with either no suspect being identified or the police being unable to prosecute.

However suspects were identified in almost every case of drug crimes, according to figures from police.uk.

Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Paul Sanford said national data showed Norfolk police was much better at solving crime than other forces.

They are above the national average for every type of crime in taking action against suspects.

Of the 2,267 reports of drug crime recorded by Norfolk police last year 35, just 1.5pc, ended with no suspect being identified.

"With drugs, the more you look the more you find," DCC Sanford said. "There is little wriggle room to get away."

For violent and sexual offences police identified a suspect in around 90pc of cases but failed to prosecute more than half of them. (EXACT FIGS)

DCC Sanford said for many violent crimes the victim did not want to give evidence in court.

"A large proportion of violent crimes are domestic abuse where the partner may well call us but often they still have a relationship with the perpetrator," he said. "In many occasions they do not support prosecution."

He said they also faced difficulties prosecuting sexual offences because it often came down to one person's word against another's.

"Issues of consent come into play," he said. "They are very difficult to solve for that reason but that doesn't mean we don't put the effort in."

With burglaries, 85pc of the reports last year, 2,588, ended with no suspect being found or police being unable to prosecute, making it one of the hardest crimes to solve.

DCC Sanford said: "The good burglar doesn't get caught. He doesn't leave forensic evidence and avoids CCTV."

Of the 3,445 burglaries reported in 2018, just 53 ended with a prison sentence, 1.5pc.

But DCC Sanford said: "Burglary is one of the most awful crimes you can be a victim of and it will always be a priority."

A third of all the 46,000 reports to Norfolk police - 15,632 - ended with no suspect being identified last year. In Suffolk the figure was 40pc.

