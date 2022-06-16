Police will 'consider' breaking car windows if dogs are left in hot weather

Warning have been issued about leaving dogs in cars ahead of predicted hot weather - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk Police say they will consider breaking car windows if they find dogs have been left inside when temperatures are soaring.

It comes as the county is placed under a level three heat warning by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), with concerns over the "serious" health implications of high temperatures at the end of the week.

Following the warning officers have urged dog owners not to leave their dogs trapped in hot areas.

A Norfolk Police spokeswoman said: "Officers assess each individual incident as it’s reported to us and if a dog is in distress in a car, breaking a car’s window to get the dog to safety is clearly an option we would consider.”

The AA has also warned owners to not leave pets, or even their children, in hot cars, with the breakdown company rescuing an average of two pets and two children every day during summer 2021.

Dog welfare charity, Dogs Trust, has also issued some advice on how owners can look after their pets in the heatwave.

Advice is: