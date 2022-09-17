Social media ‘sextortion’ drives record number of blackmail crimes

A lot of blackmail scams now begin on dating apps or social media - Credit: Getty Images

Social media threats to expose intimate sexual information is driving a record number of blackmail offences reported to police.

Norfolk recorded 361 blackmail offences in the year to March – more than double the number in 2019-20, before the coronavirus pandemic, Home Office figures show.

Blackmail is one of the fastest growing crimes in the past decade with much now taking place online - Credit: Getty Images

Blackmail – which includes a rising number of “sextortion” cases – is punishable by up to 14 years in jail and is one of the fastest growing crimes in the past decade.

Victim Support said the rise could reflect more crimes or victims feeling more empowered to come forward, but warned many still choose not to as they feel embarrassed.

Diana Fawcett, chief executive of the charity, said: “This steep rise in reports of blackmail is seriously concerning – with only one percent of cases resulting in a charge, we risk victims losing trust in the criminal justice system.

Diana Fawcett, chief executive of Victim Support - Credit: Victim Support

“It is essential that victims of blackmail are given practical and emotional support to help them recover and seek justice.

“Police forces and the government must take this crime seriously and get to the bottom of why we’re seeing this increase.”

In total Norfolk police have recorded 1,113 blackmail offences in the past five years, rising from 111 in 2017/18 to 361 last year.

Although the Home Office figures do not break down the type of blackmail carried out, the National Crime Agency said “sextortion”, or webcam blackmail – where victims are tricked into performing sexual acts on video – is a growing threat.

Philip Eyley who has been jailed for 28 months after admitting blackmail - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Among the Norfolk cases was a woman blackmailed by Norwich man Philip Eyley who threatened to tell her employer she was working as an escort on an adult internet site unless she sent him money.

Jailing him Judge Andrew Shaw said he had taken "shameful advantage" of the victim who he had caused "severe psychological harm" by threatening to "expose embarrassing material" about her.

In another case Jack Lister, of Landseer Drive, Downham Market, defrauded six others after creating fake accounts on a number of dating apps.

Norwich Crown Court heard he had encouraged the women to send him intimate images or videos and used these to threaten them into sending him money.

Jack Lister who has been jailed after he was convicted of a number of offences, including rape and sexual assault. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Revenge Porn Helpline, which supports those who have suffered intimate image abuse, said it was their most reported issue in 2021.

Zara Ward, a senior practitioner at the service, said: “In many of our cases we are only seeing the tip of the iceberg and so many of these instances go unreported because the scammers have a huge impact on their victims, and it can lead to a lot of victims remaining silent.”

She said the pandemic drove much of people’s communication online, including relationships, and a lot of blackmail scams now begin on dating apps or social media.

The Law Commission recently proposed tougher sentencing for intentionally taking or sharing a sexual, nude or intimate photos or video without consent to bring legislation into the smartphone era.

Tougher sentences have been proposed for taking or sharing a sexual, nude or intimate photos or video without consent - Credit: Getty Images

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said a rise in blackmail crimes is largely down to improvements in recording.

It encourages anyone who has been a victim to report it to the police – where they will receive continued support – and not give in to demands.

A Norfolk police spokesperson said: “An increasing population, a rise in the use of social media and online messaging, along with improved crime recording is likely to have contributed to an increase in reports of blackmail in the county.

“We will always take reports of blackmail very seriously and would always encourage anyone who has been a victim of blackmail to contact police so that we can investigate.”

Separate figures show that 20,360 blackmail investigations were closed nationwide in 2021-22, just one percent having resulted in a charge or summons, and 59pc with no suspect identified.

Reports of revenge porn are on the rise but only a few cases make it to court - Credit: PA

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting police by funding crime prevention measures, including equipping police with better technology to help catch more criminals.

“We are working with partners across the criminal justice system to increase the number of cases being charged and prosecuted.”

What is sextortion?

When someone you have met online encourages you to carry out a sexual act then threatens to post a recording of you online or send a copy to friends or family unless you pay them money.

What should you do?

Police advise people not to pay. There is no guarantee they will not still post the recording and are in fact more likely to come back with further demands.

Stop communicating. By replying to threats it indicates to the criminals that you are someone who may be persuaded to pay their ransom.

How can you get support?

Contact police via 101 to report what has happened. This is particularly important if you are struggling to cope with the issue.

If you are under-18 consider speaking to a trusted adult and additional support is available via Child Exploitation Online Protection (CEOP).