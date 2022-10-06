‘Not victimless crime’ - Thousands of uninsured vehicles seized since 2018

Thousands of vehicles including mopeds have been seized for no insurance in last five years - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

More than 7,000 cars have been taken off Norfolk roads by police in the last five years owing to a lack of insurance, a new study has found.

Norfolk has among the highest proportion of drivers committing insurance offences outside London.

A Freedom of Information request to police found that 7,394 vehicles have been taken away from drivers for not having insurance since 2018.

Furthermore, 851 vehicles have been seized so far this year.

However, despite continued coronavirus-related lockdowns and a drastic fall in the number of drivers on the roads, 2020 saw the most uninsured vehicles seized with 1,691 vehicles seized during the year.

In neighbouring counties, Suffolk police have taken 5,777 uninsured vehicles off the roads since 2018 while in Cambridgeshire 8,482 have been seized.

Gus Park, of AA Insurance Services which carried out the research, said: “Every driver is worried about being involved in a collision, but worse still is the other party being uninsured.

“Sadly, we know that when times are hard some people try to cut their costs, and one area people are tempted to chance it, is cutting out their motor insurance.

“However, these figures show that police are on the lookout and will take uninsured cars away.”

Drivers without insurance face their vehicle being seized and potentially crushed, along with a £300 fixed penalty notice and six licence points.

They can also be referred to court and face an unlimited fine and a driving ban.

Evidence shows one in five crashes are linked to uninsured vehicles while drivers without insurance are more likely to commit a ‘hit and run’ and be involved in other crimes like vehicle theft.

Commander Kyle Gordon, national lead for National Roads Policing Operations, Intelligence and Investigation (NRPOII), said: “Many people will see uninsured driving as a victimless crime at best, or as only impacting on the profits of large insurance companies at worst. This is not the case.

“We know from our work in roads policing that uninsured drivers are statistically significantly more likely to cause a death or injury on the road, which too often sadly brings devastation to victims, families and communities up and down the country.

"They are also frequently involved in wider road crime.”