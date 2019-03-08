Imitation Uzi, pistol and grenade seized by police
PUBLISHED: 11:58 18 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 18 June 2019
Archant
Imitation weapons - including an Uzi and grenade - have been seized by police in Norwich.
Officers found the items after arresting a man on Monday for assaulting police and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
Police carried out further searches and discovered multiple imitation weapons, cash and suspected drugs.
You may also want to watch:
Norwich police posted a photo on Twitter showing two boxes for an airsoft imitation handgun and an Uzi submachine gun.
A grenade-shaped item is also pictured in an evidence bag.
The Twitter post said: "One male was stopped searched yesterday by the Norwich North SNT team and arrested for assault police x2 and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. Further searches found imitation weapons, cash and suspected drugs."
- Norfolk police has been contacted for more information.
Comments have been disabled on this article.