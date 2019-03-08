Imitation Uzi, pistol and grenade seized by police

Imitation weapons - including an Uzi and grenade - have been seized by police in Norwich.

Cash and suspected drugs was also seized by police. Photo: Norfolk police Cash and suspected drugs was also seized by police. Photo: Norfolk police

Officers found the items after arresting a man on Monday for assaulting police and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Police carried out further searches and discovered multiple imitation weapons, cash and suspected drugs.

Norwich police posted a photo on Twitter showing two boxes for an airsoft imitation handgun and an Uzi submachine gun.

A grenade-shaped item is also pictured in an evidence bag.

The Twitter post said: "One male was stopped searched yesterday by the Norwich North SNT team and arrested for assault police x2 and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. Further searches found imitation weapons, cash and suspected drugs."

- Norfolk police has been contacted for more information.