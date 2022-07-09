Dozens of dangerous dogs seized as postal workers attacked 400 times

There were 50 dog attacks on postal workers in Norfolk in 2020 and 2021 - Credit: PA

Out of control dogs that bit people multiple times have been seized from their owners by Norfolk police.

Notoriously aggressive breeds like Rottweiler and Staffordshire Bull Terrier were amongst 31 dogs seized in the last three years after being considered “dangerously out of control” as defined under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Police dog handlers remove a pitbull during a raid - Credit: PA

It comes as the Royal Mail revealed there had been 50 dog attacks on postal workers in Norfolk in 2020 and 2021 and more than 400 over the past decade.

Figures released after a freedom of information request show that Norfolk police seized 13 dogs in 2019, 11 in 2020 and four last year under the dangerous dog legislation. A further 13 were seized in Suffolk.

In addition three dogs found to be prohibited breeds, one in Norfolk and two in Suffolk, were taken off their owners.

The most common breeds seized were 12 German Shepherds, 11 Staffordshire Bull Terriers, four Rottweilers and four Mastiffs. Others included English bulldogs, Siberian Husky, and Beagle, Terrier and Shar Pei cross breeds.

Norfolk police have seized 31 dogs in the last three under the Dangerous Dogs Act - Credit: PA

Multiple bites and injuring people they bit were the reasons why they were seized.

Not all prosecutions led to dogs being taken off their owners. Earlier this year the owner of an American Bulldog that mauled a woman during a Norwich attack so severely she required plastic surgery was allowed to keep it.

Charlie Buckenham, who admitted being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury, was banned from taking her dog to two Norwich parks and told it must wear a muzzle and be leashed outside.

Royal Mail has appealed to owners to ensure they understand the impact of dog attacks on postmen and take proper measures to ensure their pets pose no threat through responsible dog ownership.

Its latest report recorded that there were 10 attacks by dogs on posties delivering in the NR postcode last year, with a further 11 in IP and four in PE postcodes covering parts of Norfolk.

The most attacks occurred in Thetford and Watton.

There have been 400 dig attacks on postal workers in Norfolk in the past decade - Credit: PA

In total postal workers have been attacked by dogs186 times in NR postcodes, 139 times in PE areas and on 77 occasions delivering to IP addresses since 2013.

Philip Graham, Royal Mail interim director of safety, health, wellbeing & sustainability, said: “We know the number of attacks rises during the school holidays and in the summer months when parents and children are at home and dogs are sometimes allowed unsupervised in the garden or out onto the streets without restraints.

"So while we want our customers to enjoy being outside with their pets, we also want to ask them to consider the danger unsupervised dogs pose to our colleagues.”