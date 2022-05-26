Crypto-crimewave sees police seize online ill-gotten assets

Police are seizing the online assets of criminals using cryptocurrencies - Credit: Getty Images

Crime involving cryptocurrency has seen specialist police officers seizing online digital assets.

Scams relating to digital ‘coins’ are becoming an increasing problem while criminals are more often using crypto in a bid to avoid detection of their ill-gotten gains.

Norfolk police revealed it has confiscated six different types of cryptocurrency since 2017, including Bitcoin, ZCash, Stratis, Civic, OmiseGo and Basic Attention Tokens.

However force declined to put a value on the digital assets it had seized as part of a freedom of information request.

T/DS Mark Stratford and DS Sam Shevlin were awarded judge’s commendations after the conviction of teenage hacker Elliott Gunton - Credit: Archant

In 2019 Norwich teenage hacker Elliott Gunton was sentenced to 20-months in prison for selling stolen personal data in exchange for cryptocurrency.

Officers later found more than £400,000, mainly in Bitcoin, locked inside a "nano-ledger" belonging to him.

The dangers of people investing in cryptocurrencies was highlighted this week when Norfolk man Gary Edwards, 71, revealed he and his wife had lost £30,000 in what they believe may have been a scam.

