Police crackdown on motorists who don’t belt-up as families flock to coast

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 10:29 AM June 17, 2022
A driver stopped by police

Police in Norfolk are targeting drivers and passengers who don't belt-up during enforcement campaign - Credit: Archant

Police are targeting drivers and passengers who don't belt-up during a week-long enforcement crackdown.

Officers from the joint Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Armed Policing Team are conducting additional checks on motorists and their passengers. 

Wearing a seat belt can prevent many collision-related injuries and fatalities and it is compulsory drivers wear them and ensure their passengers buckle-up too.

Chief Inspector Jon Chapman

Chief Inspector Jon Chapman, head of the joint roads armed policing team - Credit: Archant

The enforcement initiative will see those caught with vehicle occupants not wearing belts fined £500, given points on their licence or face possible court action.

The action comes as warmer weather sees more families flocking to popular spots like the Norfolk coast and to events.

Chief Inspector Jon Chapman, head of the joint roads armed policing team, said: “Our officers have first-hand experience of dealing with incidents, where both drivers and passengers have not been wearing a seatbelt and we have seen the damage that this can cause.

“These laws are in place to keep road users safe, and to save lives. It’s simply not worth the risk"
 

Norfolk

