News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Fall in rural thefts despite crime gangs stealing hi-tech farm equipment

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 4:54 PM January 29, 2022
PCSO Sharon Caws, left, and Sgt Danny Leach, on police quad bikes used in fighting rural crime, at t

Police quad bikes used in fighting rural crime. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Crime gangs stealing high-value agricultural equipment continue to pose a problem police said despite falling levels of rural crime in Norfolk. 

Sophisticated organised criminals have targeted Norfolk farms to steal valuable GPS systems from tractors and combine harvesters.

A hi-tech prototype 'pre-series' Claas combine harvester costing almost £400,000 is gathering crops

Rural thefts are falling but high-value GPS systems on tractors and combine harvesters remain a target. - Credit: Chris Hill

While there were only 30 thefts of large pieces of agricultural equipment between January 2020 and 2021, many included expensive technology that can cost up to £14,000.

Assistant chief constable Nick Davison told a public accountability meeting held by Norfolk police and crime commissioner (PCC): “While this is significant and they are very expensive units, and it is growing, it's a very complicated issue involving organised crime groups and most of the units end up in Europe on the second hand market. 

“It’s not easy to tackle but we are working hard around prevention.” 

Police launched Operation Huff to secure forensic evidence and offer better crime prevention in response to a spate of thefts at six farms during harvest last August.

Assistant chief constable Nick Davison. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Assistant chief constable Nick Davison. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Mr Davison said the high value thefts came against a backdrop of otherwise falling rural crimes across the county. 

Police have dealt with 27 lead thefts, 10 fuel thefts and nine stolen outboard motors in the 12 months up to this month. 

“Clearly everyone of those is significant to the victim and I won’t want to undermine that, but in the wider totality of policing and how large our rural communities are in Norfolk, the level of crime in those figures gives you some sort of context,” he added.

Most Read

  1. 1 Murder inquiry launched after teenager stabbed to death in Norwich
  2. 2 Police remain on scene after man stabbed to death in Norwich
  3. 3 Four vehicles, including lorry, involved in 'serious crash' on A1067
  1. 4 Man dies after getting into difficulties in UEA Sportspark pool
  2. 5 11 schools that taught some of Norfolk's most famous faces
  3. 6 If you can eat café's huge 'gutbuster' breakfast you get it for free
  4. 7 Take a trip around Pleasurewood Hills' abandoned sister park
  5. 8 Neighbours 'shock' at teen's murder in Norwich
  6. 9 Tribute paid to much-loved dad who died in cycling accident
  7. 10 Norfolk to appear in TV show about world's most scenic rivers

A National Farmers' Union (NFU) report, based on insurance claims, found the cost of rural crime in Norfolk has fallen by 17pc compared to previous years.

Cambridgeshire Police Chief Constable Nick Dean - pictured here making an arrest - spent a day on th

Successful police action has seen a drop in rural crime overall in Norfolk. - Credit: Supplied/Cambs Cops

Notable successes have included the prosecution of a couple for digging up 8,000 bluebells at Thursford and a big fall in reports of hare coursing. 

Operation Galileo targeting gangs through shared intelligence and using tactics including drones and night vision goggles has halved reports.  

Mr Davison said: “We continue to deal with that as robustly as we can and at the moment we have achieved about a 50pc in hare coursing in 2021 when you compare that to the previous season. 

“We are really pleased with that because we know that it is something that is seen as a particular issue for our rural communities.”

Norfolk

Don't Miss

Headquarters of Marsh (Victoria House) in Norwich.Photo: Bill SmithCopy: EDP businessFor: EDP

'Torrid time' as insurance giant Marsh quits city centre

Derin Clark

person
Programme Name: Antiques Road Trip S24 - TX: 27/01/2022 - Episode: Antiques Road Trip S24 - Ep19 (No

BBC

Meet the three Norfolk businesses featured in Antiques Road Trip

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The owners of Burgh Hall are set to open their pool and facilities to cold water swimmers.

Family pub and restaurant opens outdoor pool to cold water swimmers

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Time please! Sue and Terry Willgoss The Carlton public house Lowestoft

'It is really sad': End of an era as popular pub landlords call time

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon